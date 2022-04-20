Reviewing Ikena Oncology (IKNA) & Its Rivals

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) is one of 254 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ikena Oncology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

This table compares Ikena Oncology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million -$34.12 million -2.02 Ikena Oncology Competitors $776.76 million $147.89 million -1.14

Ikena Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ikena Oncology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology Competitors 1569 5569 11274 206 2.54

Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 99.10%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -15.96% -12.61% Ikena Oncology Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.