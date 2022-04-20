Reviewing MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 4.14% 17.24% 6.37% QualTek Services N/A -921.32% -25.91%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MasTec and QualTek Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 0 8 0 3.00 QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

MasTec currently has a consensus price target of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.58%. QualTek Services has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.26%. Given QualTek Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than MasTec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of QualTek Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of MasTec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MasTec and QualTek Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $7.95 billion 0.79 $328.83 million $4.45 18.55 QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.07 -$110.43 million N/A N/A

MasTec has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Summary

MasTec beats QualTek Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments. The company builds underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cell towers, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; clean energy infrastructure comprising renewable energy; natural gas, product transport; electrical and gas transmission, and distribution systems; heavy industrial plants; compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants; water and sewer infrastructure, including water pipelines; and other civil construction infrastructure. It also installs electrical and other gas distribution and transmission systems, power generation facilities, buried and aerial fiber optic and other cables, as well as home automation and energy management solutions. In addition, the company offers maintenance and upgrade support services comprising maintenance of customers' distribution facilities, networks, and infrastructure, including communications, power generation, pipeline, electrical distribution and transmission, and heavy civil infrastructure; service restoration for natural disasters and accidents; and routine replacements and upgrades to overhauls. Its customers include public and private energy providers, pipeline operators, wireless and wireline/fiber service providers, broadband operators, install-to-the-home service providers, and government entities. MasTec, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

