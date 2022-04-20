Reviewing OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zscaler has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Zscaler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $791.15 million 16.92 $357.21 million N/A N/A Zscaler $673.10 million 46.82 -$262.03 million ($2.38) -93.86

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler.

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Zscaler -38.47% -51.11% -11.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Zscaler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Zscaler 1 5 23 0 2.76

Zscaler has a consensus target price of $314.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler is more favorable than OBIC Co.,Ltd..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Zscaler shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zscaler beats OBIC Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as prevents application compromise and reduces the risk of data breaches. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. It serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

