Reviewing Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Starpharma and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starpharma $1.61 million 158.16 -$14.74 million N/A N/A Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Starpharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starpharma and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starpharma N/A N/A N/A Science 37 N/A -146.10% -36.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starpharma and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Starpharma.

Volatility & Risk

Starpharma has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Science 37 beats Starpharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starpharma (Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, the company develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase II clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; oncology programs, such as DEP radiopharmaceuticals, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP gemcitabine; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat haematological tumours. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

