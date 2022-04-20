Reviewing Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Legacy Education Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.50 $3.50 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.57 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility & Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance -7.34% -14.68% -25.98%

Summary

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

About Legacy Education Alliance (Get Rating)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate investing strategies and techniques in North America. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.