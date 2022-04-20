Reviewing Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yara International ASA and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 4 4 5 0 2.08 Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Ted Baker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 2.71% 16.08% 7.26% Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Ted Baker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.84 $449.00 million $0.88 31.22 Ted Baker $453.67 million 0.20 -$111.42 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Ted Baker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Ted Baker (Get Rating)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates 84 own stores, 269 concessions, and 33 outlets. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

