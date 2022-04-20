Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,272,079 shares of company stock valued at $31,810,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.00. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

