Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. 1,435,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

