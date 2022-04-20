Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of REXR opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.