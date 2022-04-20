Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.