Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNMBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($129.03) to €190.00 ($204.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($123.66) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($118.28) to €121.00 ($130.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

RNMBY opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

