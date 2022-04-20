Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

