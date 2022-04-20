Richard James Hall Sells 39,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$237,611.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,794,460.

Richard James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Richard James Hall sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$157,637.50.

Shares of OLA stock traded up C$1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

About Orla Mining (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

