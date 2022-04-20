Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
