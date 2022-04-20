Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.89. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $860,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

