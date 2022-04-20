Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,700 ($87.17) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.16) to GBX 6,700 ($87.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.64) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($94.98) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.35).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,982 ($77.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,849.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,237.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.46). The firm has a market cap of £96.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.48), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,474.24).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

