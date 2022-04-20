Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,420.06.
NYSE RIO opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
