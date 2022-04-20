Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 39.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 49.30. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

