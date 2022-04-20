Robert Half International (RHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Robert Half International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.