Robert W. Baird Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $135.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.
ALLE opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegion (ALLE)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.