Robert W. Baird Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $135.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.