Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

Shares of RBLX opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.53. Roblox has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

