Rocket Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of RKT opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 133,200 shares of company stock worth $1,341,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.