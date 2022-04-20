Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

In other Rockley Photonics news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

