Rogers Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
