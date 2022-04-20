Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) vs. QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Critical Contrast

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 384.33%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $16.80 million 9.34 $10.03 million $0.03 39.00 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Romeo Power beats QF Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services. It serves commercial electric vehicle manufacturers, electric powertrain converters, electric watercraft manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile, and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

QF Liquidation Company Profile (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

