Root (ROOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Root to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other Root news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Root by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Root by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Root by 352.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 80,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Root by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

