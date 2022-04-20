Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650 over the last 90 days.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

