Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66.
About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT)
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.