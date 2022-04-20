Royal Bank of Canada Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $49.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 387,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,574,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.