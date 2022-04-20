Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.17 ($2.36).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC opened at GBX 133.10 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.36. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £683.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.