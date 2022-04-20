Royal Bank of Canada Raises Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,600 ($46.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68) in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,222.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 249,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

