Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.41) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 6,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

