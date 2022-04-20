Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.82) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.91)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,284.67.

Shares of ANFGF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

