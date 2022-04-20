Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.
Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
RY stock opened at C$138.72 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$114.91 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$139.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.44.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$188,111.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
