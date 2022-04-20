Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RY stock opened at C$138.72 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$114.91 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$139.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.44.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$188,111.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

