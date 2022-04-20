Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.944 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

