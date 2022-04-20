Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to “Sector Perform”

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

PLTR opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

