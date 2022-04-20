Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 420 at UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 540 ($7.03) to GBX 420 ($5.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 11,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

