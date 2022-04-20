RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RES opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 412.80 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $4,125,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 in the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RPC by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

