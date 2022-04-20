RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

