Ryder System (R) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.