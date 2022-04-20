Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS SGSVF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 259,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,413. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.
