Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.27.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 8,403 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,282,739 shares of company stock valued at $193,751,334. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safehold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Safehold by 589.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of -0.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Safehold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

