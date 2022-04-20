Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Safehold stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of -0.13. Safehold has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,282,739 shares of company stock valued at $193,751,334. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $13,545,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

