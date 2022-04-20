Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 1,280 ($16.65) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. Safestore has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

