Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,129,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

