San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0829 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SJT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 12,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,519. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $123,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $340,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

