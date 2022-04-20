Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 151,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 1,264,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 377,652 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

