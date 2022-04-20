Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

SAND stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 269.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

