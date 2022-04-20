Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.10.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.71. 251,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,975. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.51.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$591,483.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 332,040 shares in the company, valued at C$2,989,289.71. Insiders have sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.