Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($102.15) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($57.20) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €110.39 ($118.70).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €35.50 ($38.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.43. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €36.04 ($38.75) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($152.63).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

