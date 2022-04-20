SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.29 ($148.69).

SAP stock opened at €97.17 ($104.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.03. SAP has a 12 month low of €94.48 ($101.59) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

